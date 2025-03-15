Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $60,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,761.88. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average of $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $5.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 72,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

