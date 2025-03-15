Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.13 and last traded at C$11.13, with a volume of 5181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.45.

Goodfellow Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.31. The company has a market cap of C$95.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Goodfellow Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Goodfellow’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

