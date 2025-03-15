Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 641152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

