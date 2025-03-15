Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $28.98. Approximately 1,599,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,390,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

