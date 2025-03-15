Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 7,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 15,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $154 million, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 953.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,091,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,249,000.

About Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

