goeasy (TSE:GSY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$200.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$207.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GSY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.00.

goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy Increases Dividend

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$148.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$170.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$173.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$140.73 and a 52 week high of C$206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 82.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

