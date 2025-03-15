Globeflex Capital L P Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,315 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

INDA stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.