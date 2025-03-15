Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.44 Million Stake in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) by 191.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,438 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.22% of OppFi worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OppFi by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 73,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OppFi by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on OppFi in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $796.19 million, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at OppFi

In related news, Director David Vennettilli sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $408,599.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,700.90. This represents a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

