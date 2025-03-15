Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 473.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,831 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.29% of Ooma worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ooma by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 14,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $215,837.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,529.92. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ooma Stock Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

OOMA opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $366.44 million, a PE ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 0.99. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Stories

