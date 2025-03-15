Globeflex Capital L P Cuts Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,839 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.21% of Daktronics worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAKT. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Retirement Solution LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAKT opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $634.64 million, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $19.89.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

