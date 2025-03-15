Globeflex Capital L P Cuts Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.58% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE AHH opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.25%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

