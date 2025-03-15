Globeflex Capital L P Buys 654,200 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 203.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 654,200 shares during the quarter. Exelixis accounts for approximately 2.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $32,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Exelixis Price Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $331,430.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,669. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,231,886.40. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

