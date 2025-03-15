Globeflex Capital L P Acquires Shares of 12,000 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 120,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after buying an additional 1,568,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,865,000 after buying an additional 114,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,820,000 after buying an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,189,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,475,000 after buying an additional 51,589 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $261.26 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.73.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

