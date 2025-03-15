Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Solar ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Global X Solar ETF worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Solar ETF alerts:

Global X Solar ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RAYS stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Global X Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 million, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Solar ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Solar ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Solar ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.24%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.