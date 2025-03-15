Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.46 and traded as high as $26.99. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 80,166 shares changing hands.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 106.59% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 6.57%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth $485,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth $44,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

