GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.69 and last traded at $49.97. 1,000,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,975,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

GitLab Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $191,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,899.67. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,525.40. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,034,967. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,142,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,585,000 after buying an additional 885,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,318,000 after buying an additional 1,443,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,140,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,954,000 after buying an additional 470,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,435,000 after buying an additional 1,583,221 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.