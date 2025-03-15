GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Should You Buy?

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 166,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 70,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

GGL Resources Trading Up 23.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.12.

GGL Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.