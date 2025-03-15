Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 385,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,780,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after buying an additional 74,607 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 44.6% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 363,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,831,000 after buying an additional 150,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.54. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

