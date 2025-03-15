Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 29293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Gentherm Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $935.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 23.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 18.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 31,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 12.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

