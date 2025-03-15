Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,900 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 1,645,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gentera stock remained flat at $1.36 during midday trading on Friday. Gentera has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gentera in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

