GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,415 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $83,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,812,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,511,276.20. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Further Reading

