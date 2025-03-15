G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.0 million-$580.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.9 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 2.2 %

GIII opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.09. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

