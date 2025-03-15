FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Holdings Lowered by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,043.00 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.73 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is -342.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

