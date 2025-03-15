FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Stake Reduced by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 2.0 %

BATS FNOV opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a market cap of $933.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.