FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FrontView REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of FrontView REIT

NYSE FVR opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95. FrontView REIT has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.