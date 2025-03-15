Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

XOM stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

