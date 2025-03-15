Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after buying an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $439,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,588 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

