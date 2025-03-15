Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after purchasing an additional 463,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.55%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

