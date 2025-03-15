Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $97.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $143.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

