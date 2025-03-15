Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 390.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 44,205.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,066,000 after buying an additional 7,897,710 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 964,737 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,174,000 after acquiring an additional 919,883 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 885,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after acquiring an additional 857,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of FOX by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 851,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. StockNews.com cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $52.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

