Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 267440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortrea from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $871.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,018.72. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,029 shares of company stock valued at $226,168. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortrea by 5,021,169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,086,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,402 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,480,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,919,000 after buying an additional 1,260,156 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $7,787,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Fortrea by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

