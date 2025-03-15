Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 977,100 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fly-E Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FLYE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 16,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,619. Fly-E Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

About Fly-E Group

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

