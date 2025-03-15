FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Down 45.9% in February

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 248,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

Shares of FLIDF remained flat at $52.00 during trading hours on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

