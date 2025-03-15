FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in February

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,504,500 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 10,081,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 803.0 days.
FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance
FITGF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175. FIT Hon Teng has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.
FIT Hon Teng Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FIT Hon Teng
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for FIT Hon Teng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIT Hon Teng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.