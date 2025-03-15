FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in February

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,504,500 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 10,081,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 803.0 days.

FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance

FITGF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175. FIT Hon Teng has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

FIT Hon Teng Company Profile

FIT Hon Teng Limited manufactures and sells mobile and wireless devices and connectors in Taiwan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products. The company provides RF antenna cable and module assemblies; coaxial, internal, external, RJ, wire harness, USB, E/M, EM, flat, high speed, power, ribbon, SAS, and S-ATA cable assemblies; light source products; backplane, card, edgecard, memory, high speed, input/output, power, storage, and wire to board/board to board connectors; sockets and terminal blocks; and wired headsets, speaker systems, and power accessories.

