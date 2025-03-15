First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 183,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $298,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 250,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,745. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $42.55.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
