First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the February 13th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.91 during trading hours on Friday. 867,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,760. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

