First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the February 13th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.91 during trading hours on Friday. 867,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,760. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
