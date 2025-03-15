First National Trust Co Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.