First National Trust Co Purchases Shares of 20,416 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,592 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 930,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,772,000 after acquiring an additional 845,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,382,000 after acquiring an additional 453,275 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,378,000 after acquiring an additional 384,171 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $126.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

