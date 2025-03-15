First National Trust Co Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

