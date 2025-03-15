First National Trust Co Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $294.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.60 and its 200-day moving average is $280.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.