First National Trust Co Boosts Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned 0.15% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,823,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,811,000 after buying an additional 100,315 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 124,599 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,376,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after buying an additional 237,594 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NMFC opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 72,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $815,318.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,285,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,496.40. The trade was a 1.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Ogens bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,988.80. This represents a 2.87 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Mountain Finance

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.