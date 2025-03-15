First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of INBK stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $236.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.72.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.51). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $42.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

