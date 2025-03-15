First Financial Group Corp Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $351.16 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $348.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.43 and a 200-day moving average of $399.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

