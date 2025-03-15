First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Arcosa worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACA. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 20.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 8.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 10.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.81. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $113.43.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

