First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 42,500 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.35% of LSI Industries worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,682,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 21.2% in the third quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 24.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

