First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 14,400 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 15,935 shares valued at $5,528,147. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.7 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $322.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $239.78 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CW. Citigroup began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.