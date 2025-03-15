First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 45,800 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Thermon Group worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,324,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,186,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,239,000 after purchasing an additional 198,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.98. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

