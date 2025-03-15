First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $14.41 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Ultra Clean worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 694.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 395.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 66,695 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,403 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 315.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

