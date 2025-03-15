First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 434,181 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.61% of National CineMedia worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 476,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Price Performance

NCMI stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $566.50 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.19. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $1,536,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,250,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,483,691.52. This represents a 3.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,085.37. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

