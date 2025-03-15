First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ONE Gas worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3,620.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

